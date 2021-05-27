Cancel
Presidential Election

President Biden asks to have intelligence agencies further investigate origins of COVID-19

By Staff
ksgf.com
 30 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Wednesday, President Joe Biden said he has asked the intelligence community to “redouble their efforts” to find the likely origins of COVID-19 and provide him with a report within 90 days. Biden said that questions continue to grow about whether the coronavirus was caused by an accident in a Chinese laboratory or if it developed from human contact from an infected animal. Biden said in a statement, “I have also asked that this effort include work by our national labs and other agencies of our government to augment the intelligence community’s efforts.”

www.ksgf.com
