Former U.S. Senator Johnny Isakson Launches Isakson Initiative to Raise Awareness, Funding for Neurocognitive Diseases
Former U.S. Senator Johnny Isakson has officially launched the Isakson Initiative, a not-for-profit organization, to raise awareness and funding for neurocognitive diseases, including Parkinson's, Alzheimer's, and related dementia. Isakson announced his definitive diagnosis with Parkinson’s in April of 2015 and regrettably had to make the tough decision to retire midway through his third term as a U.S. senator in December 2019.savannahceo.com