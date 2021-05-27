Georgia’s Banks Turn in Solid First Quarter

The US economy expanded significantly, increasing by 6.4% on a quarterly basis in the first quarter. Compared to the previous quarter, the increase was approximately 1.6%. The economy had already grown significantly at the end of the previous quarter, when the annual quarterly GDP data showed growth of 4.3%, but the current growth has proven much faster than that. The big increase is not surprising, with the Reuters analyst consensus predicting a 6.1% quarterly year-on-year growth.