You have to make sure that what you are creating is making our world a better place in some way or at least helping people to find more joy. As a part of our series called “5 Things You Need To Know To Create A Very Successful Lifestyle Brand”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Jimi Merk. He is an internationally known celebrity psychic medium, hypnotist, meditation & breath coach, yogi, healer, and jewelry designer. With his industrial design degree, he has made custom jewelry design for over 20 years. He integrates his healing and intuitive abilities into his spiritual lines of jewelry, Jimeye Designs. He has worked with many celebrities and industry clients, as well as spoken and given readings nationwide for over 2 decades. A session with Jimi helps you to see more of your true complete self so you can change your life for the better. Jimi also teaches meditation, yoga, spiritual & self-development courses on his site: https://shineyourlightwellness.com/