Carmel, IN

Carmel girls tennis wins regional title

By Richie Hall
 14 days ago

The Carmel girls tennis team continued its regional championship streak on Wednesday by winning the Kokomo regional. The No. 1-ranked Greyhounds beat No. 22 Harrison 4-1. Carmel was led by 6-0, 6-0 victories from No. 2 singles Leila Antony, No. 3 singles Nora Perkins and No. 2 doubles Katelyn Conley and Anjali Natarajan. The No. 1 doubles team of Hallie Reeves and Alexa Lewis won its match 6-0, 6-2. This marks the 15th consecutive regional title for the Greyhounds, extended their state record streak. Carmel has won 21 regionals overall.

Snapshot: Tennis team wins MIC tournament

The Carmel High School girls tennis team won the MIC tournament May 8 at Ben Davis. The team’s first-place position winners were at No. 2 singles, No. 3 singles, No. 1 doubles and No. 2 doubles. Team members are, back from left, assistant coach Jennifer Drudge, Thea Bertolini, Alexa Lewis, Leila Antony, Katelyn Conley, Emma Brune, Anjali Natarajan, head coach Bryan Hanan and, front from left, Nora Perkins and Hallie Reeves. (Submitted photo)
