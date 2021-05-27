Carmel girls tennis wins regional title
The Carmel girls tennis team continued its regional championship streak on Wednesday by winning the Kokomo regional. The No. 1-ranked Greyhounds beat No. 22 Harrison 4-1. Carmel was led by 6-0, 6-0 victories from No. 2 singles Leila Antony, No. 3 singles Nora Perkins and No. 2 doubles Katelyn Conley and Anjali Natarajan. The No. 1 doubles team of Hallie Reeves and Alexa Lewis won its match 6-0, 6-2. This marks the 15th consecutive regional title for the Greyhounds, extended their state record streak. Carmel has won 21 regionals overall.readthereporter.com