Atlanta, GA

House Committee Meets Today to Begin Hearings on Crime Rate in Atlanta

By Cindy Morley
 14 days ago

To read all of InsiderAdvantage Georgia’s daily news, SUBSCRIBE HERE. *Subscription includes a complimentary subscription to JAMES Magazine. A Georgia House committee will meet today to begin the task of looking at alarming crime rates in Atlanta at the request of Speaker David Ralston (R-Blue Ridge). A spokesman in the office of Committee Chairman Rep. J. Collins (R-Villa Rica) confirmed that this will be an organizational meeting for the Public Safety and Homeland Security committee. However, InsiderAdvantage learned late yesterday that “the committee should be ramping up in the next few weeks.”

