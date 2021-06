Hamilton Southeastern dropped a close dual meet to No. 9-ranked Homestead 3-2 in a Friday battle of top-10 ranked teams. The No. 6 Royals got their victories at No. 2 singles, where freshman Taylor Wolf easily won 6-2, 6-0, and from the No. 1 doubles team of Misha Bukkasagaram and Meghan Slaninka, who won 6-2, 6-3. Southeastern coach Kirk Webber said he was proud of how Wolf, Bukkasagaram and Slaninka stepped up, as the Royals would need to win at those spots since they had to sub in at four other spots due to injury and absences.