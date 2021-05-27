Cancel
Savannah, GA

Plant Riverside District to Host "Savannah Salutes" Memorial Day Celebration in Savannah May 28th-31st

Plant Riverside District – Savannah, Ga.’s newest and most exciting destination for dining, shopping and live entertainment – will host a special “Savannah Salutes” Memorial Day Celebration from Friday, May 28 through Monday, May 31. The family-friendly patriotic event, which is free and open to the public, will take place at The Kessler Collection’s Plant Riverside District, which is conveniently located on Savannah’s historic riverfront at 400 W. River St.

