SAN ANTONIO — Police are looking for five people who were involved in the theft of more than $300,000 worth of weapons, jewelry and other items from a storage center. On Friday, March 12, the five suspects broke into a storage unit at Extra Space Storage on Highway 281, according a Crime Stoppers release from SAPD. The suspects got away with two large safes with more than 15 weapons, jewelry and "sentimental items". Police say the total value of the stolen items was more than $300,000.