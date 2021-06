The defense made its opening statements Tuesday in the trial of Cristhian Bahena Rivera, who faces a first degree murder charge in the 2018 killing of Mollie Tibbetts, a 20-year-old University of Iowa student who went missing while on a run in her hometown of Brooklyn. Bahena Rivera’s attorneys sought to paint him as a hard-working immigrant and dedicated family member; they worked to cast doubt on others that officers had investigated, including Tibbetts’ boyfriend.