Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is pushing for President Joe Biden to nominate two liberal voting rights activists to federal courts in New York. Schumer on Monday recommended Myrna Perez, director of voting rights at New York University's Brennan Center for Justice, for a seat on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 2nd Circuit. He did the same for Dale Ho, head of the American Civil Liberty Union’s Voting Rights Project, for a vacancy in the Southern District of New York.