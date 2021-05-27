S&P Corelogic Case-Shiller Index Shows Annual Home Price Gains Climbed To 13.2% In March

The typical home sold for its highest price on record, at its fastest pace on record, and for 2.3% above list price, the largest sale price premium on record. The housing market continues to cool as mortgage rates tick up above 3% for the first time in 10 weeks. The Redfin Homebuyer Demand Index—a measure of requests for home tours and other home-buying services from Redfin agents—has fallen below 2020 levels for the first time this year (-1% year over year for the week ending June 20), and the Mortgage Bankers Association home purchase index has declined 11% since the week ending March 24. As a result of declining sales, the active supply of homes for sale has crept up 5% from the 2021 low in mid-March. However, home prices are still rising, homes are selling in fewer days than ever and more homes than ever are selling above list price. These indicators will take longer to reflect a slowdown since they are based on homes that went under contract a month or two ago.