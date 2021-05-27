Top Paratriathlete Carries the Torch for Healthy Vision to Tokyo

NEW YORK — Beleaguered, but unbroken, the air travel industry is proving its mettle by overcoming challenges of the pandemic and rekindling its innovative roots. In a single year, we have seen unprecedented rapid-fire innovation, collaboration, and technology adoption across airports and airlines designed to protect travelers’ health and safety, improve efficiency, and most importantly, regain consumer trust. As we inch our way back towards a place called normal, ExpertFlyer explores the indelible mark COVID has left on many aspects of how we live, work, and travel. Fueled by a survivalist’s sense of urgency, the commercial air travel sector, which has not been regarded as a disruptor since the Jet Age, is signaling an innovation renaissance that is revolutionizing the way we experience air travel.