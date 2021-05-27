Cancel
Chester County, PA

Top Paratriathlete Carries the Torch for Healthy Vision to Tokyo

By BPT
MyChesCo
MyChesCo
 5 days ago
As one of the world’s top paratriathletes, Amy Dixon is always looking forward. Even though an autoimmune disorder has taken away most of her ability to see, she has extraordinary vision for reaching her goals. This summer, she’ll head to Tokyo. For Amy, it’s an incredible journey that would have...

MyChesCo

MyChesCo

West Chester, PA
Local news and information for Chester County, Pennsylvania. Get local news headlines, weather, traffic, entertainment, lifestyle and more on MyChesCo

#Tokyo#Eye Doctor#Eye Disease#Eyesight#World Vision#Night Vision#Vision Problems#Race#Peripheral Vision#Paratriathlete#Aerie Pharmaceuticals#Extraordinary Vision#Vision Troubles#Progression#Triathlons#Inflammation#Irreversible Blindness#Oncoming Cars#Driving#Remission
A Chance to Push Pause

Relaxing, unwinding and slowing down are keys to an enjoyable vacation for many travelers. For your next break from everyday life, consider these New Mexico locations that provide tranquility to visitors seeking to put their minds and bodies at ease. Find more information and potential travel destinations at newmexico.org. Thanks...
Chester County, PAPosted by
MyChesCo

5 Ways to Create an Accessible Lifestyle

Mobility is a major factor in a person’s independence, but when illness or injury hinders free movement, even a simple task like running to the store becomes a challenge. Fortunately, there are numerous options like these you can explore to improve mobility and accessibility if you or a loved one becomes reliant on a wheelchair or other assisted mobility.
Public HealthPosted by
MyChesCo

Covid Positive: Air Travel Sector Signals Innovation Renaissance

NEW YORK — Beleaguered, but unbroken, the air travel industry is proving its mettle by overcoming challenges of the pandemic and rekindling its innovative roots. In a single year, we have seen unprecedented rapid-fire innovation, collaboration, and technology adoption across airports and airlines designed to protect travelers’ health and safety, improve efficiency, and most importantly, regain consumer trust. As we inch our way back towards a place called normal, ExpertFlyer explores the indelible mark COVID has left on many aspects of how we live, work, and travel. Fueled by a survivalist’s sense of urgency, the commercial air travel sector, which has not been regarded as a disruptor since the Jet Age, is signaling an innovation renaissance that is revolutionizing the way we experience air travel.
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
MyChesCo

Fighting for Time With ALS

When Phil Green, a husband and father to four children, was diagnosed with ALS in 2018, he decided he was going to dedicate his life to advocating for other people and families affected by the disease. It’s something he believes his life prior to diagnosis had prepared him to do, so there was no question or doubt that he would do everything in his power to make a difference.
Chester County, PAPosted by
MyChesCo

Top Tips to Get Ready to Run

You’ve made the decision to get in shape, and whether your goal is a full marathon or simply a few laps around the neighborhood, there are a few steps to consider taking before you strap on those shoes and head toward the finish line. Here are a few tips to...
Chester County, PAPosted by
MyChesCo

How to Make Snack Time Fun and Simple

Long days of learning and adventure often lead to hunger for little ones, but many snacks don’t fit the bill or require already busy parents to spend precious time in the kitchen. Instead, make snack time simple – yet still fun and delicious – with a treat that’s ready to eat.
Chester County, PAPosted by
MyChesCo

Identify Your Ideal Kitchen Design Style

While you may see kitchens in a variety of styles and find them all beautiful in their own way, finding inspiration for your dream kitchen often requires sorting through many different considerations. From transitional to modern and every style in-between, these ideas can help you decide what suits your home while also fitting your personal tastes.
Spring Township, PAMyChesCo

Fun Spring and Summer Toys and Games for Kids!

In the warm weather months, you can keep toddlers and preschoolers engaged with these great learning toys and games perfect for the season:. Chalk it Up: With just a colorful set of washable, toddler-safe chalk, your child can create their own artwork on any sidewalk or patio. Or, draw a hopscotch or four square court for active playtime that builds coordination.
Chester County, PAMyChesCo

5 Hobbies to Keep Your Body and Mind Healthy and Happy

As the pandemic continues to restrict many of the places you are able or inclined to go, finding ways to stay active is important for keeping the body and mind healthy and happy. Here are some ideas for new hobbies to try. Learn a language: Bonjour! ¡Hola! With an array...
Chester County, PADaily Local News

Chester County woman crowned Miss Philadelphia

GLENMOORE — A Chester County woman has been crowned Miss Philadelphia. Elaine Ficarra, 20, took home the title at the 100th anniversary of the Miss Philadelphia competition held at the CEG Performing Arts Academy in Philadelphia. Ficarra is an honors biology student at Drexel University and she hopes to obtain...