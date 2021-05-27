Savannah Serves Largest Vessel Ever, the 16,000+ TEU Marco Polo

Antoine de Villiers is the newest member of Kobo Gallery. A simple statement, but her journey from Potchefstroom, South Africa, to the Savannah co-op was anything but easy. At 16, she was diagnosed with depression, and at 17, she was in a devastating motorcycle accident that left her friend dead, and she permanently injured. Soon thereafter, a deeply personal journal was stolen by a jealous ex-boyfriend and sent to her parents. Within weeks she’d left home and was on her own.