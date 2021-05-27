Savannah Serves Largest Vessel Ever, the 16,000+ TEU Marco Polo
Photo Credit: Georgia Ports Authority /Stephen Morton. The largest container ship to ever serve the U.S. East Coast called on the largest single container facility in North America Wednesday. As the massive 16,000-TEU vessel docked at the Port of Savannah’s Berth 9, a team of logistics professionals tackled the CMA CGM Marco Polo with seven ship-to-shore cranes and hundreds of men and women on the ground and aboard the vessel to load and unload an estimated 6,000 TEUs of cargo.savannahceo.com