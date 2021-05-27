Cancel
Baton Rouge, LA

LSU Faculty Wants Vaccine Mandate for Fall Semester

By Erin McCarty
Magic 1470AM
Magic 1470AM
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A vote by a wide majority of faculty members at LSU in Baton Rouge shows support for a vaccine mandate for students this fall. 80% of the faculty members voted to support the call for vaccines for Covid before students can return to in-person learning. The vote was held online and more than 600 votes came in during the online process. LSU leaders are trying to clarify the votes to see which ones actually came from full time faculty members.

Magic 1470AM

Magic 1470AM

Lake Charles, LA
Magic 1470 plays the best R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

#Lsu#Faculty Members#State Colleges#Online Students#School Administration#Covid#Senate#Lsu Leaders#Mandatory Vaccines#Required Vaccines#Campuses#University Leaders#Incentive Programs#Fall#In Person Learning#Louisiana Residents#Supervisors Meeting#Time#Officer Housing Rebates#Disruptive Outbreaks
