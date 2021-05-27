JOE MCGUIRK AND THE BARTENDER TO POLITICIAN PIPELINE

“This isn’t just about letting poorer people stay here because they have a right to, which they do, but also because it makes everyone else’s life better.”. A version of the following appeared in Luke O’Neil’s Welcome to Hellworld newsletter, where he most recently spoke to workers at the Bull Moose store in Salem, NH who were all abruptly fired last week, possibly because of a planned walkout. You can subscribe to read his work here, and be sure to check out his latest book, Lockdown in Hell World: Dispatches from the American Dystopia.