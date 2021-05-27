As Country Rebuilds from Pandemic, Beer Industry Releases New Study on its Economic Impact in Georgia

Remember this grim tale…. The lodging industry is estimated to report a 50 percent, nearly $125 billion-dollar loss in 2020 making this year the worst year in history for the hotel industry, just the hotels and not travel overall. Oxford also reported that this will equate to a total loss of $910 billion in travel related economic output in 2020. This is seven times the impact of 9/11. Will your hotel or favorite destination close? Odds are it will.