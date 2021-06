The older I got the more aggressive and loud the coaches were. I could never do pushups and was regularly yelled/cussed at by football coaches. I played soccer in West Germany for a number of local clubs and was regularly cussed at by Germans. The worst was the Irish coach. I've never been called the C-word as much as those guys. I think it is the national cuss word of both Irish and English. When it happened you just took it and moved on. I never want to go back to those times. If I was coaching today, something I would never do, I would just make guys run laps. But they would probably complain and their parents would complain that I was picking on them...