Coffee with the Savannah Area Chamber at Debi's Restaurant

“If anything bad happens to me — it’s Evan. Promise me you’ll take Maya and run. Promise me.”. These words haunt Letty Carnahan as she flees New York City with her niece Maya after discovering her sister’s murdered body. Letty has no further information about what she is running from and why. One thing she is certain of; who she is running from: Tanya’s ex, sleazy real estate entrepreneur Evan Wingfield. She knows in her gut that Evan is somehow responsible for Tanya’s death.