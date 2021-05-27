Cancel
Savannah, GA

Coffee with the Savannah Area Chamber at Debi's Restaurant

By Staff Report
savannahceo.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRise and shine for coffee with the Chamber! Start your day with business networking with new potential clients and friends at June's Coffee Chats. The event starts with 30 minutes of open networking followed by participants giving their best 10-15 second "elevator pitch" about themselves and their company. More networking follows allowing members to build those personal and professional contact list that are so valuable for professional growth. Bring plenty of business cards and join us for Coffee Chats.

