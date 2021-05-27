Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

STAWAR COLUMN: Music helps us sync up with work

The Evening News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe other day, my wife Diane told me that she had an “earworm,” which is a snippet of a song that is so memorable that it gets suck in your head. The term was coined in 1979 by psychiatrist Cornelius Eckert. It is also known as an “involuntary musical image.” Songs that are likely to become earworms are usually fast, simple and repetitive tunes. Typically the melody is predictable and easy to sing, and the song often has a little twist, peculiarity, or something that makes it readily take hold in our memory.

www.newsandtribune.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walt Disney
Person
Ricky Nelson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Classical Music#Sync#Folk Music#Brain Science#Popular Music#Sound Of Music#Lyrics#New Music#World Music#Stawar#Kxok#Stanford#African Americans#Brunel University#Georgetown University#Work Songs#Rhythmic Songs#Rhythms#Familiar Songs#Innate Preference
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
BBC
News Break
Music
Related
Musicquestmedianetwork.co.uk

Music Therapy column: Remember Sasha at Bugsy's?

Neil Summers talks to DJ, producer, artist and soon-to-be published novelist Justin Robertson as Michael Taylor considers the rise and rise of the DJ... Neil’s done an interview that’s gone live this week with one of real fascinating characters of music in Manchester over the last for decades, Justin Robertson - DJ, producer, artist and soon to be published literary novelist.
MusicAmerican Songwriter

Songwriter U: Understanding the Sync World, Sync Keywords and Writing for Sync

Over the last 5 years, there has been a growing interest in understanding music licensing. How do I get my songs into a TV show? How do I write for sync? There have been more conferences geared toward music licensing, artist showcases for sync, and even more events and panels featuring music supervisors. While the sync world has peeked everyone’s interest across the US, and perhaps even around the world, Nashville sure seems to understand what works best.
Musicdailyeasternnews.com

Column: Looking at The Kickback’s previous albums in anticipation of new music

Following bands and artists I admire on Instagram has paid off yet again, as I have become aware that one of my favorite bands, The Kickback, has been working on new music. They haven’t released a record since 2017’s “Weddings and Funerals,” and their last release was the single “RingTan21” in 2018.
MusicTimes Reporter

The Farr Side column: Jim Steinman's music will live on

You may not know him by name, but I’m certain you know his lyrics, especially if you’ve been at a karaoke bar. James Steinman, American composer, lyricist, playwright and record producer, passed away April 19 at age 73. Dropping just a few of the names of some of his most...
EntertainmentScience Daily

Duetting songbirds 'mute' the musical mind of their partner to stay in sync

Art Garfunkel once described his legendary musical chemistry with Paul Simon, "We meet somewhere in the air through the vocal cords ... ." But a new study of duetting songbirds from Ecuador, the plain-tail wren (Pheugopedius euophrys), has offered another tune explaining the mysterious connection between successful performing duos. It's...
MusicPosted by
The Independent

Duetting wrens mute music-making parts of their partner’s brains to stay in sync, says study

Male and female plain-tailed wrens sync their frantically-paced duets by inhibiting the song-making regions of their partner’s brain, says a new study. The research sheds more light on what makes for a successful connection between performing duos, including in humans acting in concert during music and dance duets.According to the research, published in the journal PNAS, the auditory feedback exchanged between duetting wrens momentarily inhibits the brain circuits in the listening partner which control body parts used for singing. The scientists, including those from New Jersey Institute of Technology in the US, say this inhibition of the nerves in the...
Theater & DancePosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

PTP Players Announce virtual musical “Working The Musical”

About the Show: ?This examination of 26 people from all walks of life proves that it’s more than just a job for the average working American.  The musical is based on the 1974 Studs Terkel book Working:  People Talk About What They Do All Day and How They Feel About What They Do.  The book […] The post PTP Players Announce virtual musical “Working The Musical” appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Musicgoodmenproject.com

David Byrne Shares ‘How Music Works’

You would be right to label David Byrne a “renaissance man.” Beyond his storied career, his collaborations and efforts in the music industry have made him integral in delivering interesting projects. Along with his music, he’s penned or contributed to no less than 70 books. Subjects include topics for children (Stay Up Late), works of fiction (True Stories), and — as expected — works about the music industry (What Songs Look Like). In that latter category, Byrne’s How Music Works, is mighty interesting.
Musicedm.com

REZZ and Grimes Are Working on New Music

Anticipation from fans is beginning to grow after REZZ teased new collaborative music with alternative pop star Grimes. In a recent tweet, REZZ informed fans that her next goal is to finally team up with Grimes on an original track. "My focus for the next while is to smash out a song with @Grimezsz," she wrote. "We WILL get this done !!!!"
Amazonstarlocalmedia.com

Column: Pavlov’s work force

I was sitting with my dear friend and expert on everything Arlo Doolittle at the neighborhood watering hole. He’s a production supervisor at a local factory. According to Arlo, he’s one of a dying breed. On this particular evening, he was disillusioned because his frosty beer was slightly over 36...
Theater & Dancemidtownatl.com

WORKING: A Musical

Songs by Craig Carnelia, Micki Grant, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Mary Rodgers and Susan Birkenhead, Stephen Schwartz, and James Taylor. “Everyone should have something to point to, something to be proud of.” WORKING: A Musical explores what makes our work meaningful across all walks of life. Whether it be in an office, a restaurant, your home, or you’ve retired, this musical reminds us to celebrate not only what we do, but how we do it. With original songs by Lin-Manual Miranda, Stephen Schwartz, and James Taylor, the Alliance Theatre’s concert staging of WORKING will premiere as part of the Under the Tent series.
Niagara Falls, NYNiagara Gazette

Christina Custode uses music to help heal

Niagara Falls High School music teacher Christina Custode has more than a few pandemic-related challenges in her life right now, but she's still has time to advocate for cancer awareness. As the director of the high school's musical instrument programs, teaching young musicians on Zoom or in small groups seated...
Louisiana Statemetalinsider.net

Slipknot are working on “God Music” in LA

Slipknot’s percussionist and creative visionary, Shawn “Clown” Crahan has revealed to Download Festival’s host Kylie Olsson that the band is working on “God Music” in Los Angeles, California. He also discussed frontman Corey Taylor’s next level of singing. You can read his exact words below:. “I’m not gonna talk about...
Musicwindspeaker.com

This weekend’s Tkaronto Music Festival will help keep the music alive

“We have an incredible bill of established talent.” — event organizer Ian Maracle. The second iteration of the virtual Tkaronto Music Festival will spotlight Indigenous artists over a three-day period and help keep their musical careers alive during pandemic restrictions. Taking place this upcoming weekend from May 21 to May...
Theater & Danceoneedm.com

Electronic Dance Music News Helps You Stay Up to Date With New Set of Songs

Electronic Dance Music News is that which is created for the sole purpose of informing electronic dance music fans about the different artists and genres that are currently dominating the scene. This newsletter not only gives the readers a sneak peak on the most popular releases in the electronic scene, but also provides links to other important articles and videos that are created by fans and professionals alike. These newsletters are sent out to both new and existing subscribers. Subscribers get the chance to view latest posts on electronic dance music, updates on upcoming events, interviews, reviews, track listings, and a lot more. In addition, members can also upload their own music videos for others to enjoy.
Kewaunee, WIdoorcountydailynews.com

Students "Working" towards musical premiere

Kewaunee High School will be premiering their high school musical, Working, this weekend. Director Tom Berger says there were some struggles with putting this musical together. The cast started preparing the musical later than they had initially planned, and in the first week, Berger had to do character work with the cast over zoom instead of in person. Luckily some positives have come out of the preparations this year. Berger explains that the cast took to the show, and they all worked very hard to get it ready for opening weekend, even with their shortened schedule. Instead of having a live performance, KHS will be streaming three live shows this weekend.
Musicenergy941.com

Bad Bunny Surprised Us With New Music

Bad Bunny can’t ever leave the holidays alone because he’s always releasing something during the holiday weekends and Memorial Day weekend was no exception. Bad Bunny surprised his fans by dropping new music called “100 Millones” featuring Luar La L. It’s Bunny’s first release of new material this year, and...
EntertainmentLaGrange Daily News

GENDUSA COLUMN: The Music Just Beyond the Doors

Years ago, shortly before my mother passed away, she described a vivid dream she experienced one night that prepared us both for what was to come. In the Tennessee mountain town where she and I were born, the vacant old Imperial Hotel stands frozen in time as if passing years dare to touch it. The brick three-story building next to the train depot was built in 1909.