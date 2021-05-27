STAWAR COLUMN: Music helps us sync up with work
The other day, my wife Diane told me that she had an "earworm," which is a snippet of a song that is so memorable that it gets suck in your head. The term was coined in 1979 by psychiatrist Cornelius Eckert. It is also known as an "involuntary musical image." Songs that are likely to become earworms are usually fast, simple and repetitive tunes. Typically the melody is predictable and easy to sing, and the song often has a little twist, peculiarity, or something that makes it readily take hold in our memory.