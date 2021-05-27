STAWAR COLUMN: Music helps us sync up with work

Electronic Dance Music News is that which is created for the sole purpose of informing electronic dance music fans about the different artists and genres that are currently dominating the scene. This newsletter not only gives the readers a sneak peak on the most popular releases in the electronic scene, but also provides links to other important articles and videos that are created by fans and professionals alike. These newsletters are sent out to both new and existing subscribers. Subscribers get the chance to view latest posts on electronic dance music, updates on upcoming events, interviews, reviews, track listings, and a lot more. In addition, members can also upload their own music videos for others to enjoy.