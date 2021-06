The Microsoft Surface Duo 2 is in the works. We think that’s still going to happen despite what other people say. We believe the hybrid phone-tablet has potential if Microsoft listens to the feedback and suggestions of the public. We’ve been sharing with you information about the device. We mentioned it would get another price cut. It may come with better camera and 5G support and hopefully, Android 11 out of the box. The next version of the dual-screen device is still expected to be a productivity gadget.