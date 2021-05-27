Making History: Watch This Incredibly Brilliant And Simple 1900s Ratcheting Wrench Get Made From Scratch – Awesome Skills
We always love the work that Mr Hand Tool Rescue does. Whether he is working on a Bridgeport, making an apple peeler new again, or getting down an dirty fo fix an anvil, this guy is fun to watch. The man has great mechanical, fabrication, and creative skills that allows him to see parts that are not there and then make them lots of times to complete a job. But what about making the whole job from scratch? That’s the deal here as he takes patent drawings from about 110+ years ago and uses to them to create the thing in the drawings, a very basic and simple ratcheting wrench.bangshift.com