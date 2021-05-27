Making History: Watch This Incredibly Brilliant And Simple 1900s Ratcheting Wrench Get Made From Scratch – Awesome Skills

Bugatti went to the Nürburgring with its entire lineup for some advanced testing, and the images are downright amazing. Bugatti’s vehicle fleet is absolutely crazy and, honestly, outright expensive. Between the Bugatti Centodieci, the Divo, the Chiron Pur Sport, and the Chiron Super Sport 300+, you’d have to pony up some €20 million or about $24.5 million at current exchange rates if you wanted to own one of each. In return for that massive sum of money, you’d have a total of 6,135 horsepower and about 4,720 pound-feet of torque in your garage just waiting to be unleashed. For a brand like Bugatti, however, it’s important that each and every car is perfect, and that’s why it routinely puts each one through some of the most extreme testing you can imagine. Recently, the company took its entire fleet to the Nürburgring, and we’re lucky enough to have some pretty sweet images from the trip.