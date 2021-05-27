INDEPENDENT VENUE WEEK (#SAVEOURSTAGES) TO RETURN IN JULY
Independent Venue Week announces first round of participating venues, bringing together more than 200 venues in 39 states and territories. Fresh off the wire. Here’s the word from the National Independent Venue Association (NIVA): “Independent Venue Week proudly announces the National Independent Venue Association, the organization behind the #saveourstages movement and whose very formation was sparked by Independent Venue Week’s early organizing efforts, as a partner for #IVW21.”digboston.com