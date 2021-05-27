INDEPENDENT VENUE WEEK (#SAVEOURSTAGES) TO RETURN IN JULY

We are excited to announce that we will now be hosting an outdoor K-6 CES end of the year Monthly Morning Assembly in-person on Friday, June 25, at 9:15 a.m.!. Come join us to celebrate the end of an amazing year with our students, faculty and staff. Just like field day, we are limiting attendance to two people per family. The morning assembly will take place on our recreation field next to the playground. We will have a space reserved for students, faculty and staff. We will ask that spectators line up outside the roped off area and remain separate from the classes and activities. We are looking for your cooperation with this just as we did with the Field Day events. Please understand that you will be a spectator and not a participant yourself.