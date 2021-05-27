Cancel
Keokuk, IA

New NAPA Auto Parts location in Keokuk opened by Cline brothers

By Quentin Wells
Daily Gate City
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNAPA Auto Parts has come to Keokuk, with a new location at 3971 Main Street. The store is open from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays, and from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays. They can be reached at 319-313-8806 by phone, and are connected to NAPA’s web system. Currently, the location is doing local delivery to shops in the Keokuk area, but plans to expand as it grows. While there are already NAPA locations in Fort Madison and Macon, they plan to expand and cover an area of about 10-15 miles around Keokuk for delivery in the future. Brothers Virgil and Walter Cline run the location, the pair being lifelong area residents, from Northeast Missouri.

