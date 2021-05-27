Cancel
Rock Island, IL

Team Names

 6 days ago

This is Roald Tweet on Rock Island. The descendants of the Sauk and Meskwaki Indians who once lived around Rock Island have joined other Native American groups in protesting the University of Illinois's use of Chief Illini as the mascot for its football team. They say it perpetuates ugly stereotypes.

Rock Island, ILwvik.org

Improvement Work

This is Roald Tweet on Rock Island. I have finally figured out why no one has remarked on my moral growth over the years. I blame the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Inadvertently, I adopted the same methods to improve myself that the Corps has used to improve the Upper Mississippi and make it safe for navigation.
Geneseo, ILgeneseorepublic.com

Geneseo baseball over Rock Island

The Geneseo Maple Leafs needed four runs in the eighth inning to win their game against Rock Island. The game was held at Stone Field in Geneseo and Rock Island had the lead before the Leafs went to bat in the eighth inning, 8-5. That’s when Geneseo Coach Joe Nichols reminded his team of what they had done in the third inning of scoring five runs.
Illinois Stateleisuregrouptravel.com

Enjoy Diverse Attractions Along Illinois’ Waterways

From scenic cruises to charming downtown districts, these three Illinois regions offer plentiful activities for visitors. While they all offer distinct personalities and attractions, the three regions of Great Rivers & Routes, Illinois’ Heritage Corridor and the Quad Cities are all defined by the mighty Midwestern Rivers that pass through them. All three areas offer beautiful state parks, delicious food and engaging museums that enlighten visitors about Illinois’ natural history, Native American heritage and innovative small businesses. Whether you seek a brisk hike or a leisurely afternoon of shopping, these three DMOs showcase the best of what Illinois has to offer.
Rock Island, ILQuad Cities Onlines

MARX: As graduation approaches, where did those 17 years go?

Like many families across the two-state area, mine is in high-school graduation mode. Shoeless, as my son Jackson is known to those who regularly visit my slice of the world, is 17, and a few 24s shy of closing the book on one chapter, all while prepping for another. He...
Rock Island, ILwvik.org

Eads Bridge

This is Roald Tweet on Rock Island. They called it the miracle bridge as it slowly arched across the St. Louis waterfront toward Illinois from 1867 to 1874—a web of steel girders and trusses looking much like the largest erector set a boy could ever imagine. A miracle because of its size—a 520-foot central span—and because the massive granite piers supporting the arches had to go down seventy feet through quicksand to a safe foundation.
Rock Island, ILQuad-Cities Times

Polite excited to have Rock Island boys' basketball job

Marc Polite is ready to take on his second stint as a boys basketball coach in the Western Big 6 Conference and feels he is much better prepared for this go-around as he takes over at Rock Island High School. The 43-year-old was officially approved for the post Tuesday night...
Rock Island, ILPosted by
QuadCities.com

Marc Polite In As New Basketball Coach At Rock Island High School

On May 11, 2021, the Rock Island-Milan School District Board of Education approved the hire of Marc Polite to be the boys’ head basketball. coach at Rock Island High School. The hire comes after former head coach Thom Sigel announced his retirement early this year. Coach Polite is a familiar face in the Quad Cities and has 20 years of coaching at the NCAA Division 1, Division 2, junior College, and high school levels.
Rock Island, ILwvik.org

St. Louis Ice Jam

This is Roald Tweet on Rock Island. Most springs along the Upper Mississippi Valley, the river awakens from hibernation like a snake, stretching gently to shed its skin of ice. But now and then, as we all do, the Mississippi gets up on the wrong side of the bed. You don't want to be around when that happens.
Rock Island, ILPosted by
QuadCities.com

Rock Island’s Riley Jones Wins Congressional Art Competition!

Congratulations to RIHS student Riley Jones, whose piece “Black Pride” was selected as the winner for the Congressional Art Competition!. Riley’s artwork will be on display in the U.S. Capitol!. Congresswoman Cheri Bustos announced the winner and runners-up of the 2021 Congressional Art Competition in Illinois’ 17th Congressional District. The...
Geneseo, ILQuad Cities Onlines

Leafs rally for four in eighth, stun Rocks

GENESEO — In a game in which the outcome was as unpredictable as it was exciting, the Geneseo Maple Leafs scored four runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to defeat Rock Island on Tuesday afternoon in Western Big 6 baseball action at Geneseo’s Stone Field in Richmond Hill Park.
Geneseo, ILQuad Cities Onlines

Geneseo softball hits four home runs, snaps Rock Island win streak

GENESEO — All streaks have to end eventually, and Geneseo softball were the ones to break the 15-game Western Big 6 winning streak that the Rock Island has compiled over the course of two seasons. The Maple Leafs took a 10-7 victory at J.F. Edwards Complex after exploding for six...
Davenport, IArcreader.com

Virtual Presentation: “George Davenport & the Founding of the Quad Cities,” May 20

The life and accomplishments of Quad Cities namesake will be showcased in Bettendorf Public Library's latest virtual presentation in its popular “Community Connections” series, with local historian Gena Schantz, in the May 20 program George Davenport & the Founding of the Quad Cities, tracing Davenport's many careers and examining how he adapted his talents to serve and foster the development of the communities that surrounded him.