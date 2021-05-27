A CLINICAL NURSE’S PERSPECTIVE ON POLICE BRUTALITY
Police officers have performed their jobs with a flawed interpretation that they are above the law due to protected immunity. The system is broken. The verdict that led to the conviction of Derek Chauvin in the murder of George Floyd last month was a wakeup call and a vindication for the nation on a small level. Yet, as a professional in the healthcare sector, more needs to be done, especially as it relates to healthcare, racial trauma and improper policing.digboston.com