A CLINICAL NURSE’S PERSPECTIVE ON POLICE BRUTALITY

Criminal justice reform has quickly become one of the most in-demand, and perhaps highly debated, topics in modern-day. There are many sides to the conversation, as many individuals, communities, officials, and political parties have varying viewpoints on what criminal justice reform is, exactly, and what it should entail. However, one thing is clear: There is a need for change, to some extent, within the fabric of America’s criminal justice system—and, as a result, there is a call for professionals to help bring this change forth.