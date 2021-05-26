Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sartell, MN

Sartell’s Mayor Would Like a Stillwater Look in Sartell [PODCAST]

By Jay Caldwell
Posted by 
96.7 The River
96.7 The River
 25 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Sartell Mayor Ryan Fitzthum joined me on WJON today. He says the city of Sartell's east side of the Mississippi River where the old paper mill used to be is a blank canvas that could be developed into something similar to how Stillwater uses the St. Croix river. Fitzthum says they are a bit limited due to residential and County Road 1 on the west side of the river. He says they've developed Watab Park on the west side of the river with pickleball and basketball courts and other amenities. He'd like to see a fishing pier and also discussed how the old Sartell bridge will be reopening as a walking bridge next year. Listen to our conversation below.

river967.com
96.7 The River

96.7 The River

St. Cloud, MN
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
522K+
Views
ABOUT

96.7 The River plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://river967.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Stillwater, MN
Sartell, MN
Government
City
Sartell, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Street Dance#Liberty Bank#Water Systems#East Side#Wjon#Partners Pub
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Podcast
Related
Saint Cloud, MNPosted by
96.7 The River

New Sidewalk Mural Painted in Front of Val’s in St. Cloud

A new piece of art has popped up on a sidewalk on the east side of St. Cloud. Hearts In Action is a local non-profit using socially responsible artwork to educate on social change and also contribute to socio-economic change in Burkina Faso and Sierra Leone and art access in Minnesota. This latest art installment has just been painted outside of Val's Rapid Service on Lincoln Ave in St. Cloud.
Saint Cloud, MNPosted by
96.7 The River

What is Up With Cooper Ave in St. Cloud- It’s the Worst

Let me start by saying that we all know that construction in the Summertime is something that we all need to deal with. It can be such a pain, and I get that. Especially now how division street is. It's a little difficult, especially in the Waite Park area to get around. Roads are blocked, lanes closed, traffic backups, it just comes with road construction.
Minnesota StatePosted by
96.7 The River

Only Two Minnesota Towns Make List of Best Lake Towns in America

If there's one thing we take a great deal of pride in here in Minnesota, it's our lake life. We live on the lake, we vacation on the lake, we swim in the lake, we fish on the lake, we boat on the lake, we skate on the lake, we ski on the lake. Occasionally, we even put our vehicles through the ice on the lake. We're the land of 10,000 Lakes, and we own it in every way possible.
PoliticsPosted by
96.7 The River

Survey Says: Minnesotans Debate Where “Up North” Begins

"Up North." We refer to it all the time, but where does it actually begin?. I'm not originally from Minnesota, so I didn't grow up familiar with "Up North" culture. As a kid in Illinois, all of Minnesota was "Up North." Of course, when you live in Minnesota, "Up North" looks different. My wife's family lives in Fergus Falls; I don't consider that "Up North." The furthest north I've travelled -- at least as far as the state of Minnesota -- is Grand Marais, which I think very few would contest is not considered "Up North."
Minnesota StatePosted by
96.7 The River

Dancing Construction Worker Cause of Neverending MN Roadwork

No wonder construction season in Minnesota lasts so long -- construction crews are too busy creating viral videos on TikTok!. I was listening to a podcast recently by a pastor who noted how road construction in Minnesota literally never ends. "I attended North Central in 2005," he said, "and they were working on I-35 then...it's 2021, and they're still working on I-35! Like, are they working on it one nail at a time or what?!" The guy's not wrong -- roadwork in Minnesota never seems to end, and -- to make matters worse -- it all seems to happen during Minnesota's peak travel season.
Sartell, MNPosted by
96.7 The River

Sartell, Sauk Rapids Issue Temporary Water Ban

SARTELL -- Sartell and Sauk Rapids are enforcing a temporary water ban effective Tuesday. Due to the drought-like weather, city officials say residents have been watering more, which is causing the city to see extremely low water levels. In order to avoid a water emergency, residents and business owners are...