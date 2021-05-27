Cancel
Pennsylvania State

Wolf says he's comfortable with lifting Pennsylvania's Covid-19 restrictions Monday

By Paul J. Gough
Philadelphia Business Journal
Pennsylvania remains on track to lift all of its Covid-19 mitigation measures, except for masking, as expected on Memorial Day. Gov. Tom Wolf said he was comfortable with the May 31 date during a news conference Wednesday in Lancaster County despite rumors that it could be moved up by a few days to include more of the Memorial Day weekend. Wolf didn’t comment on that specifically, but he said the bipartisan joint Covid-19 vaccine task had selected Memorial Day.

Philadelphia Business Journal

The Philadelphia Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

