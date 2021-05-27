Cancel
Danbury, CT

Grandmother arrested for manslaughter in 1-year old's suspicious death

By WLAD Newsroom
wlad.com
 13 days ago

Danbury Police investigating the suspicious death of a one-year old child have arrested his grandmother. Police were called to Danbury Hospital on March 17th for the untimely passing of a child and the circumstances were deemed suspicious. The investigation findings implicated Cora Brandon to be complicit in his death. The 60-year old was charged Wednesday Manslaughter, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and 5 counts of Risk of Injury to a Minor. She was held on a half a million dollars court set bond. The investigation is ongoing and the Superior Court sealed the arrest warrant affidavit. No further details are being released at this time.

