341 S 173rd Dr

A must see home! One of a kind, unique and absolutely gorgeous! Home as 3 large bedrooms and 4 FULL Baths! Kitchen has beautiful granite countertops, ALL new stainless steel Dishwasher, Range, Microwave, AND, Refrigerator! You've got to see the layout of this home not to mention the impressive DOUBLE corner lot! There are 2 walking bridges from the yard to the additional parking area and storage building. The huge family room off of the kitchen has a gorgeous vaulted, all wood, ceiling that overlooks the entire side yard. Sit on the balcony off of the family room for your morning coffee, it's attached to a spiral stairway leading to the patio below. All rooms are huge, downstairs family room has a corner fireplace, just off of that is a huge bedroom and a full bath that could be a private area for in-laws all on one level! There are '3' brand new sectional sofa's that seller may sell because once you see these rooms, you'll want to have the furnishings! Owners have painted the entire outside of the house, installed 2 new gorgeous wi-fi garage doors, installed custom blinds thru-out, upgraded kitchen, new gas logs, painted walls, new hot water heater-2021 and more.