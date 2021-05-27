Cancel
Goodyear, AZ

341 S 173rd Dr

 14 days ago

Great area in Goodyear, AZ handy to I-10 and shopping! - 650 minimum credit. Wow! You'll want to see this one! This 4 bedroom home on a culdesac has upgraded SS appliances, GAS range, granite counters, and newer paint. The backyard is super sized and has an XL patio with ceiling fan. The development also features a clubhouse, exercise facility, and LARGE pool. Lots of green parks are scattered throughout as well. Shopping (Super Target) is just blocks away and just a minute to I-10. $1500 security deposit, $400 cleaning deposit, $300 pet fee IF the owner approves your small dog (no cats). Goodyear rental tax of 2.5% $10 monthly admin fee, tenant must provide proof of tenant insurance.

