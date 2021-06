Guests at Universal’s Islands of Adventure can now meet a velociraptor named Bravo in addition to Blue at the Raptor Encounter attraction. Guests have been able to meet a “live” raptor in the Jurassic Park section of the theme park since 2015. At first guests met an unnamed raptors in a temporary location where the former Triceratops Encounter queue used to be. Then in 2018, Blue, the raptor from the Jurassic World movies started meeting guests.