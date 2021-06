The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall have shared their joy following the news that Princess Beatrice is pregnant with her first child. Charles and Camilla's official Twitter account retweeted Beatrice's pregnant announcement, which was originally posted on the Queen's account. They were also one of the first to like the post, which featured a photo of Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi on their wedding day back in July 2020.