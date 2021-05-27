Cancel
Livingston Parish, LA

What’s coming up in Livingston Parish - May 27

By David Gray
Livingston Parish News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe City of Denham Springs has partnered with Open Health Care Clinic to give residents more chances to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. A COVID-19 vaccine clinic will be held every Thursday until the end of May at the Denham Springs Street Department, located at 940 Government Drive. The clinic will run from 2-6 p.m., and walk-ins are welcome. The clinic will launch Thursday, April 15, and conclude Thursday, May 27. The clinic will offer the Moderna vaccine, available at no cost. For more information, visit www.ohcc.org/denham-springs.

