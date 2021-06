On Wednesday, June 2, 2021, the University of Wisconsin-Madison announced the appointment of Chris McIntosh as its new Athletic Director, set to succeed longtime football coach and Athletic Director Barry Alvarez. McIntosh has served as Alvarez’ Deputy for the past four years. The decision to hire McIntosh is the prerogative of theChancellor. However, while Mr. McIntosh’s credentials are not in question, the University’s direction, conduct and its relationship with the broader Madison community is. Thus, it is important to place this decision in the context of a variety of things that have transpired over the last several years.