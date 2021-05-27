Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mental Health

What Ryan Reynolds Just Said About His Mental Health

By Hayley Peppin
Posted by 
Nicki Swift
Nicki Swift
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Ryan Reynolds might be known best for trolling his wife Blake Lively on social media than penning heartfelt statements — but, for once, the actor put all jokes aside in his latest post. Reynolds is hoping to "destigmatize" anxiety as he told his 37 million Instagram followers about his personal struggles in honor of Mental Health Awareness Month. Reynolds has previously been open about his struggles with anxiety, having told GQ back in 2016 he had a "nervous breakdown" after making his first "Deadpool" movie. "It just never stopped. When it finally ended, I had a little bit of a nervous breakdown. I literally had the shakes."

www.nickiswift.com
Nicki Swift

Nicki Swift

46K+
Followers
14K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.

 https://www.nickiswift.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hugh Jackman
Person
Blake Lively
Person
Ryan Reynolds
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Anxiety Disorder#Mental Illnesses#Depression#The New York Times#Friend Hugh Jackman#Mate#Heartfelt Statements#Social#Producers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Mental Health
News Break
Health
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesHollywood Reporter

Ryan Reynolds

Rob McElhenney, Ryan Reynolds to Chronicle Purchase of Welsh Soccer Club for FX. Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney’s purchase of a struggling Welsh soccer club — and the town where it has a long history — will be the subject of a nonfiction series on FX. The Disney-owned…. Jon Hamm,...
CelebritiesCinema Blend

Ryan Reynolds Shows He’s Having Trouble Getting Back Into The Real World Just Like The Rest Of Us

The COVID-19 pandemic forced people to set aside old norms for some new ones. Much of the population has spent the last year or so in their pajamas or sweats conducting business over Zoom or various devices. This has created some trouble readjusting to the real world. And celebrities aren’t immune from the rough transition either. Deadpool’s Ryan Reynolds just faced that dilemma. The actor showed he’s having just as much trouble as the rest of us getting back into the real world.
Mental Health1063thegroove.com

Ryan Reynolds Opens Up About Anxiety

Ryan Reynolds wrote about his “lifelong” struggle with anxiety on social media Wednesday (May 26th). The Deadpool actor opened up in honor of Mental Health Awareness month, which ends at the end of May. He wrote, “One of the reasons I'm posting this so late is I overschedule myself and...
Celebritieslaineygossip.com

Ryan Reynolds: Creating Ownership Content

One of these days we’ll need to dedicate an episode of Show Your Work to Ryan Reynolds because… he has been doing a LOT of good work over the last couple of years. Ryan has a LOT going on. Multiple film projects which, alone, could keep him full time occupied. But then there’s Aviation Gin which he co-owns and handles a lot of the marketing – and as we’ve all seen, the marketing is excellent.
CelebritiesETOnline.com

Ryan Reynolds Shares His Struggles With Anxiety: 'I Know I'm Not Alone'

Ryan Reynolds is opening up about his longtime battle with anxiety. On Wednesday, the 44-year-old actor shared an Instagram post about his struggles in honor of Mental Health Awareness month. "I overschedule myself and important things slip," he writes. "And one of the reasons I overschedule myself is my lifelong...
Mental Healthepicstream.com

Hugh Jackman Applauds Ryan Reynolds Following Mental Health Struggle Revelation

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds may come across as a massive goofball and an all-around gleeful person to a lot of his supporters and colleagues but even people like him aren't immune to issues concerning mental health. In fact, the Canadian actor has been struggling with anxiety for virtually his entire life and he opened up about it on social media in an eye-opening post.
KidsPosted by
9&10 News

Kids & Mental Health: What Parents Need to Know

May is Mental Health Awareness Month. And as we wrap up our look at ways to improve our mental wellness, now we take a look at our kids mental wellbeing. The four’s Xavier Hershovitz talked with Dr. Stephanie Fumi Hancock. She is an author, mental health expert and CEO of Pool of Bethesda Psychiatric Health.
MusicComicBook

Hugh Jackman’s Latest “Photo Dump” Features Ryan Reynolds and a Peek at The Music Man

Hugh Jackman is one of the many stars who has a delightful presence on Instagram. We've seen him have some hilarious (and occasionally heartwarming) interactions with Ryan Reynolds as well as some fun times with his pups, and much more. Today, the star took to the social media site to post a "photo dump," which is just a random set of pictures. Not only does he include a photo of Reynolds, but he also gives a little peek at The Music Man, which he will soon be starring in on Broadway alongside Sutton Foster.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Ryan Reynolds Reportedly Wants His Own Die Hard Movie

As one of the greatest action movies of all-time, which gets revisited by millions of fans on an annual basis right around the same time that the debate ignites as to whether it’s a Christmas film or not, Die Hard cast a massive shadow over the entire genre, leaving behind a legacy that can still be felt today.
KidsWHNT-TV

Resources for talking to your children about mental health

If you really want to reach your children, it takes more than a single talk. Child development experts agree the most effective communication is an ongoing conversation. However, starting those conversations can be tough and not because of our kids. Sometimes, it’s our own hesitancy as parents. James Taylor, a...
Mental Healthcrickettimes.com

Sachin Tendulkar opens up about his mental health issues

With the pressure to perform in every match and the media panning their eyes on cricketers, it is quite common for them to go through phases of uneasiness where they spend their days recklessly thinking about the future. Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell and Sarah Taylor have opened up about their...