The Truth About How Matt LeBlanc Dislocated His Shoulder On The Friends Set

"Friends" probably isn't exactly the first show most people think of when it comes to a high chance of on-set injuries, but it turns out that's exactly what happened to Joey actor, Matt LeBlanc. Plenty of titbits have come out from the hugely popular mid-1990s to mid-2000s sitcom in the years since it wrapped, and the backstage secrets reached fever pitch in May 2021 when the cast dished some major things we never knew about the show when they got back together for the much-anticipated HBO Max reunion.