Danbury, CT

Public input session continues tonight in Danbury Superintendent search

By WLAD Newsroom
wlad.com
 13 days ago

The first of two public input sessions have been held by the Danbury Board of Education as members search for a new Superintendent of Schools. About a dozen people participated in the Zoom meeting yesterday morning. Danbury residents have another chance to weigh in tonight at 6pm via Zoom. Danbury...

wlad.com
