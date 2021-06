Jacksonville, FL — Jacksonville fared well through late winter & much of spring when it came to timely rainfall. But the typical peak of the wildfire season is rearing its ugly head as NE Fl. & SE Ga. have quickly dried out over the last couple of weeks. The so-called wet season usually kicks in during June but the infamous 1998 wildfire season raged into early July. For the entire year, Jacksonville is still more than 2″ above avg.... but more than 2″ below avg. for May.