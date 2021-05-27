Eagle Pass Winn Mavericks Pitcher Robert De La Garza Named 2021 District 28-5A Baseball Most Valuable Player, 10 Mavericks Earn All-District Honors
Eagle Pass C. C. Winn High School Mavericks Baseball Head Coach Heriberto Roiz announced that a total of 10 Mavericks earned 2021 District 28-5A Baseball All-District honors, including Mavericks pitcher Robert De La Garza was named the Most Valuable Player for his outstanding performance as a pitcher and hitting in the highly competitive district during the season.www.epbusinessjournal.com