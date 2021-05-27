Eagle Pass Winn Mavericks Pitcher Robert De La Garza Named 2021 District 28-5A Baseball Most Valuable Player, 10 Mavericks Earn All-District Honors

The thundering Eagle Pass C. C. Winn High School Mavericks Baseball Team under the helm of Head Coach Heriberto Roiz advanced to the second round of the state 5A playoffs by virtue of their sweep of the San Antonio Burbank Bulldogs in the Bi-District Championship last week, garnering the right to battle the Alamo Heights Mules in the Area Championship in a one game playoff on Friday, May 14, 2021.