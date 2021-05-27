Cancel
Energy Industry

What Exxon, Chevron climate shake-ups mean for oil

By Mike Lee, Carlos Anchondo
eenews.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClimate change activists scored historic victories at the two biggest U.S. oil producers yesterday, winning shareholder votes to shake up the board at Exxon Mobil Corp. and to force Chevron Corp. to broaden its climate goals. But will the moves actually cut emissions and change company policy?

www.eenews.net
Energy IndustryNASDAQ

4 Major Stocks Leading the Transition in Energy Environment

The global energy market is rapidly shifting toward a low-carbon future. The pressure on the existing oil and gas businesses to take a greener approach is remarkably higher than ever before. The COVID-19 pandemic further widened the window for environmentalist groups to push for a world with minimum hydrocarbons. Investment firms with Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance focus are battling with the existing energy structure to reduce emissions and increase the usage of renewables. Notably, the crude price crash of last year has made oil producers cautious and the philosophy of ramping up production at all costs turned turtle.
Economykfgo.com

U.S. gives Chevron new license to wind down Venezuela activities by Dec. 1

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Treasury Department on Tuesday issued a new license to Chevron Corp, giving it until Dec. 1 to wind down its joint ventures in Venezuela. The license also applies to Halliburton, Schlumberger Limited, GE company Baker Hughes and Weatherford International. The previous license authorized the wind down of Venezuela activities until June 3.
Energy IndustryPosted by
The Hill

BP puts $220M toward U.S. solar projects

Oil major BP is investing $220 million in U.S. solar projects as it seeks to expand its renewables portfolio, the company announced on Tuesday. The projects it purchased will be spread across 12 states, with much of it going to power Texas and the Midwest. It will amount to 9...
IndustryOil & Gas Journal

Chevron Phillips Chemical adding new unit at Old Ocean

Chevron Phillips Chemical Co. LP (CPChem), a joint venture of Chevron Corp. and Phillips 66, has undertaken a project to expand production of alpha olefins with addition of a grassroots on-purpose 1-hexene plant near its Sweeny petrochemical complex in Old Ocean, Tex. The project, which broke ground on May 25,...
Energy Industrybankingexchange.com

Oil Majors Hit By Activist Interventions on Climate

Some of the world’s largest oil and gas companies face significant change following victories for climate activists in the past few days. ExxonMobil saw two of its board directors unseated at its shareholder meeting on May 26, to be replaced by nominees from activist hedge fund Engine No 1. This was the first time in the oil major’s history that directors were not appointed by the company directly.
Energy IndustryLife Style Extra

IN BRIEF: BP boosts US business with solar acquisition from 7X Energy

BP PLC - London-based oil and gas company - Agrees to purchase 9 gigawatts of solar development projects in the US from solar developer 7X Energy. The deal will grow BP's renewables pipeline from 14 gigawatts to 23 gigawatts. The assets will be developed through BP's 50-50 solar joint venture Lightsource bp, it says. The projects are spread across 12 US states, with the largest portfolios in Texas and the Midwest.
Energy Industrystratfor.com

Big Oil Gets a Wake-Up Call on Climate Change

Legal and investor pressure on Western oil companies will force them to take more concrete and proactive steps to cut emissions, even if it reduces business profitability in the short term. This trend will solidify the transition to renewable energy, boosting investments in carbon-neutral technologies while accelerating the creation of financial tools to help companies offset emissions. On May 26, the three largest Western oil and gas companies all lost legal cases or shareholder votes that will force them to take a more aggressive approach to cutting emissions. A lower Dutch court ruled that Shell was partially responsible for climate change and ordered the Shell group, along with its suppliers and customers, to reduce carbon emissions by 45% by 2030 from 2019 levels through the corporate policy of the group. The ruling is only legally enforceable in the Netherlands and Shell plans to appeal it, but it could be used as...
Energy IndustryRenewableEnergyWorld.com

Are we finally in the death-throes of the fossil fuel era?

Global efforts to curb the use of fossil fuels are being made by all of the world’s leading nations, but occasionally, despite the genuine momentum, it can still feel like everything is moving a bit too slowly. However, a new eye-catching report put together by London-based think tank Carbon Tracker,...
Energy Industryjwnenergy.com

BP bolsters clean energy push with U.S. solar acquisition

BP plc made a big stride in reaching its low-carbon generation target with a brace of solar power deals unveiled Monday. The oil and gas giant agreed to buy 9 gigawatts of solar projects in the U.S. from 7X Energy, London-based BP said in a statement. It’s also entering the Greek market with a 640-megawatt solar development it won at auction in partnership with local company Kiefer TEK.
Energy IndustryMetro International

OPEC, Russia seen gaining from climate activist wins

LONDON (Reuters) -Climate activists who scored big wins against Western majors last week had some unlikely cheerleaders in the oil capitals of Saudi Arabia, Abu Dhabi and Russia. Defeats in the courtroom and boardroom mean Royal Dutch Shell, ExxonMobil and Chevron are all under pressure to cut carbon emissions faster....
Energy IndustryWBUR

Exxon And Activism: The Oil Industry Reckons With Climate Change

ExxonMobil shareholders have elected two board members backed by activist investors. We discuss the new chapter in the battle to make energy companies face the threat of climate change — and to change themselves. Guests. Andrew Logan, senior director of oil and gas at the non-profit Ceres, which works with...
Energy Industryaviationanalysis.net

The day the world changed for the major oil companies

Wednesday was a bad day for Big Oil, or a good day, depending on your point of view. They will have to liquidate their affairs much faster than they planned. Three of the world’s largest publicly traded oil and gas companies – Exxon Mobil, Royal Dutch Shell and Chevron Corp – were hit hard by shareholders and a Dutch court called for faster action to cut greenhouse gas emissions on May 26.
Energy Industryinvezz.com

Is Exxon Mobil the best oil stock to buy in June?

Shares of Exxon Mobil have fallen more than 6.7% over the last three weeks. However, a recent surge in oil prices could trigger the next rebound. Exxon is also one of the best dividend-paying oil stocks with 35 years of consecutive dividend increments. Shares of Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) ended...