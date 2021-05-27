Cancel
Real Estate

1611 W. Barrow Dr.

 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the article**3 BED/2 BATH HOME WITH 1660 SF AT CAMEO EAST IN CHANDLER** - Wonderful North Chandler location a block west of Shawnee Park and Pomeroy Elementary School. This 3 Bedroom 2 Bath 1,660 square foot single family home has an attached 2 Car Garage. Features include Vaulted Great Room with Fireplace, Large Kitchen with Eating Area, Dining Room and Vaulted Master Bedroom with Walk-in Closets. Available May. We have owned this home for over 20 years and have no plans to sell. Professionally managed by United Metro Properties 602 548-9449 or wvw.unitedmetro.com.

Real Estatechoosethepricegroup.com

1165 Salem Lake Road

Immaculate ranch home with 5 bedrooms, 3 full baths, 2-car garage, 3 bay 40x60 workshop garage. Home has open living floor plan, walk-out full basement, pool, large entertaining areas around pool and in the basement all in a beautiful country setting not far from shopping and restaurants. Covered front porch offers a lovely entrance into the great room with wood flooring, cathedral ceiling, dining area and kitchen with granite counters, glass tile backsplashes, breakfast bar, stainless appliances and entrance to the full basement. Primary bedroom has trey ceiling, wood flooring, large walk-in closet, large bathroom with double sink vanity, jetted tub, separate shower, tile flooring. Two more bedrooms on the main floor have carpet, blinds and ceiling fans. The walk-out basement is finished except for the utility room and storage closet with two more bedrooms, large family room, and entertainment bar area has granite counters and a refrigerator.
Real Estateoucampus.org

123 W Fairmont Dr

Beautiful home in Tempe - This beautiful home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. The garage has been turned into a 4th bedroom or den/playroom/office. The washer and dryer are connected to the 4th bedroom. Upgraded kitchen with beautiful stainless steel appliances and 5 stage Reverse Osmosis. No Pets Allowed.
Kershaw, SC
Kershaw Daily

Top homes for sale in Kershaw

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: No Money Down! Don't get nickeled and dimed! This Split bedroom plan with spacious master suite includes a separate shower and tub! Vaulted ceiling in
Atmore, AL
Atmore News Alert

Check out these Atmore homes on the market

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Atmore, AL - Charming farmhouse and 1.6 acres peaceful removed in the McCullough Community. Surrounded by plenty of space and fresh country air this 2 bed,
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

530B St. Martins Lane

Anne Arundel's County premier builder, Ameri-Star Homes, presents The Dorchester Model, a Craftsman Style 4 bedroom, 3 and a half bathroom home with 2 Car Garage located on a spectacular 7,000 square foot lot in the sought after Severna Park area. This to-be-built home features 3,320 +/- finished square feet of living space. This Dorchester Model features Elevation "C" with exterior accenting stone, a portico porch, 30 Year Architectural Grade shingles, upgraded Mainstreet Siding, a fully sodded front, side and back yard (to LOD) with a generous landscaping package. Certainly, a home that you will be very proud to drive up to. The interior of the home boasts a gorgeous two-story family room with propane fireplace with a 2-story stacked-stone surround, formal living room and dining room, a private den/office and a spectacular over-sized kitchen, a large mud room and upper-level laundry. The lower level provides a large, finished basement rec room and full bath. The expansive Owner's Suite Includes a luxury bath with ceramic tiled shower walls and a separate soaking tub, along with double vanities and a private water closet. This Dorchester model offers plenty of room for expansion, including an optional 3rd floor private loft and bathroom and 2 additional optional bedrooms in the basement. This home comes with all the amenities that you deserve, including Sparkling Granite counters in the kitchen and primary bath, hardwood floors on entire main level and upper-level halls, oak switchback stairs with painted risers, stainless steel appliances, upgraded 42- inch maple kitchen cabinets including a choice for white, deep bowl stainless steel sink, ceramic bathroom and laundry room floors, cased windows and openings. A community of sought-after schools, sports and outdoor activities, walking trails, parks and boating!!! Call us today and let us help you personalize your dream home from our professional design center. The pictures shown may be representative of likeness and or show optional features. Ask the sales rep for details. "Video Conferencing With Our Sales Team Is Available - Call for Details". Prices, terms, conditions and availability are subject to change without prior notice. Hurry! This limited opportunity and will not last long!
Castaic, CA
Castaic Post

Castaic-curious? These homes are on the market

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Estimated occupancy for Jan 2020. Single family residence features 3 bedrooms and 2 baths of an open and spacious floorplan, 1606 square feet. Lots
Henrico County, VARichmond.com

109 Ralston Rd, Henrico, VA 23229

Beautiful brick and slate colonial in River Road Hills with wonderful details awaits you!!!! This home features a wide foyer that leads to a light filled living room with a gas fireplace and opens to a lovely dining room, great for entertaining. There is a sunroom which leads to the slate patio and a large backyard which is ready now for cookouts! The kitchen is eat-in with a large pantry and a family room with a slate floor with built in cabinets and bookshelves. A perfect find! There is a first floor primary bedroom with adjoining bath. The second floor has three bedrooms and a bath and a half. The basement has just been completed with a wood burning fireplace, wall to wall carpet and built-in cabinets. These two rooms offer plenty of space for play and includes a full bath! And don't miss the bonus storage room with adjacent washer/dryer closet. Great proximity to swimming, schools and shopping. Do not miss this opportunity!
Henrico County, VARichmond.com

2259 Thomas Kenney Dr, Henrico, VA 23060

Welcome to best maintained home in Spring Lake! This Chelsea Plan home features 3.5 bathrooms, over 2600 square feet, and a finished third floor bonus room. Exemplifying curb appeal at its finest, the professionally landscaped lot is irrigated on all four sides . The 1st floor features 9’ ceilings at 874sf to include a kitchen opening to the large family room with new carpet and a dining room with hardwood floors and all the natural light you could ask for. The kitchen features Stainless Steel Appliances and upgraded 36”cabinets with a Bay Window. The 2nd floor contains 8’ ceilings at 1,250sf, 4 bedrooms, and a HUGE master suite with a walk-in closet. The finished 3rd floor features 516 square feet with laminate hardwood floors and a full bathroom. Walking out of the family room onto the large 17x16 deck, you will overlook a beautiful 21x16 patio and an easy to maintain in-ground pool with a new liner and sand exchange. The backyard is fenced in and beautifully maintained. The home has 2 upgraded Zoned Heating with WiFi thermostat & cold AC.
Real Estateallutahhomes.com

1875 W PARKVIEW DR, Syracuse UT 84075

This home is Beautiful, located in the Still Water Subdivision. It is the Boxelder floor plan with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. It is immaculate inside with custom knobs on the the cabinets, brand new dishwasher and open main level kitchen/dining/living areas. Upstairs are all 4 bedrooms with the laundry room conveniently located close by. Outside you will enjoy your own private oasis. Fully fenced yard. There is over $1,500 in new landscaping. including peach, apple and cherry trees, blueberry and raspberry bushes already loaded with berries and a garden box full of vegetables. All landscaping has been carefully planned to help keep mosquitos away and drought resistant. In this amazing community you will find a club house with a pool, trails and parks all in walking distance. This is a home you do not want to pass up! Come see it today!
MLSthervagroup.com

699 Trents Mill Road

BRAND NEW 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME SITUATED ON OVER 2 ACRES! This home has all the interior features you expect these days including Granite Countertops, Large Kitchen Island, Stainless Steel Appliances, 9' Ceilings with Cathedral, Separate laundry room, plus much more. The First Floor Master Bedroom boasts a large bathroom with 60" double bowl vanity & spacious closet. Exterior includes a Large Rear Deck overlooking a private and scenic wooded view. Home also has a Conditioned Crawl Space!!! Only 3 miles from Cumberland Courthouse and Rt. 60! Close to Powhatan or Farmville!
Real Estatepontevedrafocus.com

134 Tabby Lake Ave

Beautiful Trailmark Home with Gorgeous Lake Views! This Single Story 3/2 with 2 car garage has great views of the lake & easy access to neighborhood amenities. Nine foot ceilings & an Open Floor Plan create a very inviting & comfortable home where entertaining is a breeze! Guests can have their choice of seating at the Kitchen Island, dining area, family room, or covered lanai! The Owner's Suite is spacious, has 2 walk-in closets, a large double sink vanity, water closet, & large shower. Bdrms 2 & 3 have plenty of room & share a hall bath with tub/shower combination. Extras include: gutters, water softener, glass-front storm door, overhead garage storage rack, & Platinum Transferable Termite Bond. Fantastic Amenities: Bike Trails, Kayaking, Club House, Sport Courts, pool & fitness center.
Richmond, VARichmond.com

3130 Archdale Rd, Richmond City, VA 23235

Welcome to 3130 Archdale Road in the well established Oxford neighborhood. This well maintained tri-level (2905 square feet) offers 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, formal rooms, family room, Florida room & generous sized kitchen with a dining area that allows for a full sized table in front of a wood burning fireplace (because we will have chilly weather again) where you might enjoy a meal, a cup of tea or late night conversations. The basement offers a laundry room/mudroom/drop zone (laundry sink, washer, dryer, fridge), family room w/wood burning fireplace, half bath & bedroom (or office). The second floor offers the primary bedroom w/en suite full shower bath, 2 more bedrooms & full tub & shower bath. Ready to host a get-together? The deck is ready for all your good times! There is also room for a firepit in the backyard. The detached 2 car garage has electricity & workbench. Detached storage shed looks like a cute little house! Appliances include washer, dryer, kitchen refrigerator, laundry room fridge, thermal windows, 3 zone natural gas heat, central air, paved driveway. Roof 2017. Thermal windows (2011) Welcome Home!
mandelwillsell.com

425 W Bayshore Dr #44

Fabulous intracoastal view as you enter the apartment. It is like a picture window of the boats passing by. Best part about the Surf Club is that it feels like a home - no lobby, no long corridors and you can have sundowners on the dock each night and watch the action on the water. This charming Mid-Century co-op is located on a prime position on the intracoastal. The apartment has great closets, updated kitchen, large bedroom and a dining/living room overlooking the waterways. Completed in 1957, The Surf Club has 44 residences designed by Todd & Wiseman plus an expansive 400' dock dotted with tables, chairs and umbrellas for community use. With the heated pool right on the water - it is hard to beat such a million dollar location. And a short 2 blocks to the beach - wont last long!
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

8208 Caton Avenue

Welcome home to your stylish 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom townhouse with 2-Car Attached Garage, built in 2016. Located in the community of Creekside Village. The entrance level features a Recreation Room, that can be used to best suit your lifestyle; a home office, private yoga studio, theatre room, or craft space. Ascend the steps in the foyer to the spacious and light-filled second level with hardwood floors through the Living Room, Dining Room, and Kitchen. Admire the regal granite counters, stainless steel appliances, island/breakfast bar, and recessed lighting of the Kitchen. Access your deck from the Dining Room, the perfect space for entertaining or for relaxing after a long day. The top-level of your home features 3 generous Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths, and Laundry. The Primary Bedroom contains a private ensuite with a soaking tub, double sink vanity, and stand-alone shower. Delight in the amenities of your new community; two parks, an inground pool, a dog park, a walk/run trail, a fitness center, and a community center. The location is convenient to BWI, Annapolis, Baltimore, Fort Meade, and Washington D.C. Book your appointment today, this home will not last long.
Real Estatechaplinwilliams.com

6412 Kinlock Dr W

Nice 3 bedroom/2 bathroom home. Split floor plan. Open living area and large kitchen. One car garage and spacious lot. Seller's objective is to sell ''As Is''. Listing courtesy of Bear Realty, Inc.. © 2021 Northeast Florida Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. The data relating to real estate...
Real Estatebhhstownerealty.com

2800 Wilshire DR

Unique opportunity to own a .5 acre corner lot with a beautiful fiberglass pool in Ashville Park! Built in 2015 and meticulously maintained, this gorgeous home feels like new construction with all the upgrades and an incredible backyard to match. Boasting 3400 sq ft, 5 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms, this large open layout features a first floor primary suite with a large walk-in closet and Closet Factory build-out. Built with state-of-the-art materials including fiber cement siding, hardwood floors throughout the first floor, built-in shelving, composite decking and much more. The backyard features a large beautiful fiberglass saltwater pool with professionally designed hardscaping, a fire pit and plenty of yard space for play!