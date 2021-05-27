1611 W. Barrow Dr.

Anne Arundel's County premier builder, Ameri-Star Homes, presents The Dorchester Model, a Craftsman Style 4 bedroom, 3 and a half bathroom home with 2 Car Garage located on a spectacular 7,000 square foot lot in the sought after Severna Park area. This to-be-built home features 3,320 +/- finished square feet of living space. This Dorchester Model features Elevation "C" with exterior accenting stone, a portico porch, 30 Year Architectural Grade shingles, upgraded Mainstreet Siding, a fully sodded front, side and back yard (to LOD) with a generous landscaping package. Certainly, a home that you will be very proud to drive up to. The interior of the home boasts a gorgeous two-story family room with propane fireplace with a 2-story stacked-stone surround, formal living room and dining room, a private den/office and a spectacular over-sized kitchen, a large mud room and upper-level laundry. The lower level provides a large, finished basement rec room and full bath. The expansive Owner's Suite Includes a luxury bath with ceramic tiled shower walls and a separate soaking tub, along with double vanities and a private water closet. This Dorchester model offers plenty of room for expansion, including an optional 3rd floor private loft and bathroom and 2 additional optional bedrooms in the basement. This home comes with all the amenities that you deserve, including Sparkling Granite counters in the kitchen and primary bath, hardwood floors on entire main level and upper-level halls, oak switchback stairs with painted risers, stainless steel appliances, upgraded 42- inch maple kitchen cabinets including a choice for white, deep bowl stainless steel sink, ceramic bathroom and laundry room floors, cased windows and openings. A community of sought-after schools, sports and outdoor activities, walking trails, parks and boating!!! Call us today and let us help you personalize your dream home from our professional design center. The pictures shown may be representative of likeness and or show optional features. Ask the sales rep for details. "Video Conferencing With Our Sales Team Is Available - Call for Details". Prices, terms, conditions and availability are subject to change without prior notice. Hurry! This limited opportunity and will not last long!