At the time of writing, you are free to travel abroad but you probably shouldn’t. If you’re listening to a government minister on the radio on a Monday morning then you can go to “amber list” countries like France to see friends. But if you’re listening to Matt Hancock on the TV on a Wednesday evening, then you can’t.You can go to the pub but you shouldn’t get drunk. You can hug who you like but you should exercise caution. You can, in short, do whatever you want but if it goes wrong it will all be everyone’s fault...