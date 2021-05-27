4630 W Venture Ct
Anthem Way & I-17 - Gorgeous home in the desirable community of Anthem with Olympic size community pool. Contemporary interior paint, upgraded lighting, beautiful tile floor, window blinds, and ceiling fans. Stunning eat-in kitchen with center island, granite counters, all appliances including refrigerator, washer and dryer. Open kitchen overlooking huge family room, great gathering place for family and friends. Plush neutral carpet in bedrooms. Fantastic backyard with grass and extended patio. Anthem is an upscale master-planned resort style community that features a 64 acre park and includes picnic areas, walking paths, fishing pond, playgrounds, lighted tennis/volleyball courts, baseball/soccer fields, skate park, hockey rink, community center, water park, rock-climbing walls & fitness center! Must See!!