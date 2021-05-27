4630 W Venture Ct

This townhome is a beauty, with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths located in the Inverness at Hurstbourne Condominiums. The front entry, half bath and hallway all have EVP flooring. The large light and bright eat-in kitchen has a built-in pantry, tile flooring, complete with an appliance package that includes a stove, dishwasher, refrigerator and a microwave oven. Just off the kitchen is a nice size room that can be a dining room, den or a home office, with a barn door to the hallway. On down the hallway is where you will find a large living room that has a wood burning fireplace and triple full view French doors leading to the patio with a privacy fence. You won't want to miss this patio. Upstairs you will find an oversized primary bedroom and a primary bath. There are two other goodsize bedrooms and a full bath on this level. The Partially finished basement has a washer & dryer that will stay, built-in storage racks and a work bench that will also stay. Enjoy the summer on your own private patio, your patio is only a few steps to the swimming pool, clubhouse and tennis courts. This condo has 2 parking spaces outside the front door. Plenty of restaurants and shopping malls nearby. Just come and see it for yourself! Black refrigerator in basement will not stay.