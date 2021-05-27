11140 W. Kansas Ave.

Charming home ready for a new owner! This well cared for home radiates warmth, comfort, and charm!!! As you walk up you to the front door you will feel the charm of the covered porch where you might hang a swing or have a bistro set for you to sit and enjoy your morning beverage. Entering the home, you will see the pride of ownership, in the living room there is a welcoming fireplace and easy to maintain wood laminate flooring. The kitchen is offers granite counters, stainless farmhouse style sink and stainless-steel appliances. The rooms are spacious, and one even has a great office set up. Step out to the large backyard where you will be able to host gatherings of all sizes, with plenty of room for yard games and even a bounce house. Enjoy what living in the Central Valley has to offer with a short drive to Yosemite and Sequoia national parks, the Chaffee Zoo and Storyland. Near schools, shopping and recreation, this home is perfect. Call now to schedule your private showing!