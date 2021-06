You have to be an expert to work at a speed shop, right? Someone who really knows their hot rods, right? So what hot rods, muscle cars, and rat rods do the experts behind the counter actually own? Take a gander at the personal cars of the staff at Speedway Motors in Lincoln, Nebraska. Nice rides, and maybe you’ll get an idea or two for your own project. Here are real Speedway Motors employees telling their stories in their own words.