With the Boston Bruins officially eliminated and after giving some time for the dust to settle, it’s time to revisit my 2021 playoff predictions. Previously, I revisited my 2020-21 season wish list and found that I was a little ambitious with my expectations for this team. Going into the 2021 Playoffs, I did my best to temper my expectations and didn’t see them going very far. While the Bruins met most of my predictions, they didn’t exceed them, and they once again lost in the second round for the third time in four years.