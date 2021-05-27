Cancel
Analysis: US Navy deployment could leave an aircraft carrier-sized gap in Asia’s tense waters

By Cathy Biank
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBut analysts say the move could leave a gap in US carrier coverage in East Asia at a time when Beijing is turning up the heat over the South China Sea and Taiwan. China may also point to the US deployment as evidence for its claims that Washington cannot live up to its military commitments in Asia, said Collin Koh, a research fellow at the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies in Singapore.

Ronald Reagan
Afghanistan
Beijing, CN
Malaysia
Japan
Vietnam
Singapore
Tokyo, JP
China
Militarydallassun.com

Why did the Taiwanese capture a Soviet tanker

For some of the crew of the Soviet tanker 'Tuapse', the return home took almost 35 years. On June 23, 1954, an event occurred that sent reverberations through the USSR. The Soviet tanker 'Tuapse' had been captured in international waters in the South China Sea. And it was done not by pirates of some kind, but by the Republic of China Navy itself. SO, how did little Taiwan come to decide on open conflict with one of the leading world powers?
PhotographyAntiwar.com

Iconic Photography and Ironic Geography: NATO Chief Launches First Fifth-Generation Aircraft Carrier

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg contrived to have himself photographed aboard the newly-launched British aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth, now the flagship of the Royal Navy, on May 27. The occasion chosen was the participation of the carrier and its strike group – ultimately en route to points near the Russian and Chinese coasts – in this year’s iteration of Steadfast Defender war games currently being held off the coast of Portugal. The 40-day exercises subsumed ​under the above code name include inaugurating two new NATO commands, Joint Force Command Norfolk and Joint Support and Enabling Command, which are based in Norfolk, Virginia and in Ulm, Germany, respectively.
Militarytheaviationgeekclub.com

Here’s why a US Navy Nimitz-Class aircraft carrier would have no problem in defeating Russia’s Admiral Kuznetsov in a 1v1 fight

Assuming both ships are without escort what flattop would win in 1v1, the Nimitz-Class aircraft carrier or the Admiral Kuznetsov?. Aircraft carriers are the centerpiece of America’s Naval forces. In times of crisis, the first question leaders ask is: “Where are the carriers?” Often the presence of an aircraft carrier has deterred potential adversaries from striking against US interests.
Militaryrealcleardefense.com

Indian Navy’s First Indigenous Aircraft Carrier

The Chinese Navy is rapidly expanding its aircraft carrier fleet, with two in service and at least one more under construction. And while still new to the game, their experience of operating carriers is growing all the time. Regional rival India has a much longer tradition of carrier aviation, but fewer and smaller carriers. The first indigenous aircraft carrier, Vikrant, could keep India competitive however.
MilitaryAntiwar.com

Eisenhower Rejected Military Chiefs’ Demand for Nuclear War on China, Classified Account of ’58 Taiwan Strait Crisis Reveals

Reprinted from The Grayzone with the author’s permission. A previously censored account of the 1958 Taiwan Strait crisis that was sponsored by the Pentagon has been published in full by the leaker of the Pentagon Papers, Daniel Ellsberg. The report provides a hair-raising portrait of a reckless US military leadership relentlessly pressing President Dwight Eisenhower for the authority to carry out nuclear attacks on communist China.
Military19fortyfive.com

The U.S. Navy Will Soon Have No Aircraft Carrier in the Pacific

The Gipper will be going to the Middle East in a rare deployment to the U.S. Central Command to support the U.S. withdrawal of forces from Afghanistan this summer. The United States Navy announced this week it would send USS Ronald Reagan (CVN-76) from its homeport in Yokosuka, Japan, towards Afghanistan in the coming weeks. The move would leave no U.S. carrier in the Asia-Pacific for at least part of that time.
MilitaryBusiness Insider

China has a new ship to hunt the US Navy's submarines

A March report showed that China had recently launched its third anti-submarine detection ship. Those ships are meant to augment China's sub-detection abilities and erode one of the US Navy's biggest advantages. See more stories on Insider's business page. A new open-source investigation has revealed that China recently launched their...