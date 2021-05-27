Analysis: US Navy deployment could leave an aircraft carrier-sized gap in Asia’s tense waters
But analysts say the move could leave a gap in US carrier coverage in East Asia at a time when Beijing is turning up the heat over the South China Sea and Taiwan. China may also point to the US deployment as evidence for its claims that Washington cannot live up to its military commitments in Asia, said Collin Koh, a research fellow at the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies in Singapore.worldnewsera.com