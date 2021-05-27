OnePlus Nord CE 5G confirmed by Amazon India, colours teased
The OnePlus Nord CE 5G is happening, as Amazon India’s “Notify Me” page accidentally reveals the name. Prior to this, the Nord CE 5G was just a figment of speculations and leaks, with no concrete data about these phones. The phone is expected to be revealed in the OnePlus Summer Launch event and is expected to be the most affordable OnePlus smartphone ever sold in India. Also Read – OnePlus uses sign language to tease upcoming smartphone: Signs of the Nord 2?worldnewsera.com