OnePlus Nord CE 5G confirmed by Amazon India, colours teased

OnePlus Nord CE 5G and OnePlus Nord 2 (not the official names) could both be launching soon, according to a tipster. The two phones may have been spotted on Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website, hinting at an imminent India launch. At this point though both phones are being referred to by codenames so OnePlus might surprise us yet. The OnePlus Nord CE 5G is believed to be the successor to the OnePlus Nord N10 5G that was not launched in India by the brand. The OnePlus Nord 2 is said to be the successor to the OnePlus Nord that the company launched in India in July last year. As of now, OnePlus has not shared any information on either of the phones.