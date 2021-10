GREAT FALLS – The Providence men's soccer team lost a heartbreaker Friday afternoon, falling 1-0 to Northwest in the second overtime. Scoreless after 90 minutes, the Argos (1-3, 1-1) got several shots off in the first overtime period but couldn't find the back of the net. A minute into the second overtime, a foul was called on the Argos, resulting in a penalty kick for the Eagles (5-3, 1-2), which Elliot Misic converted to clinch the victory.

PROVIDENCE, RI ・ 9 DAYS AGO