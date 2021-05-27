‘Escape Room: Tournament of Champions’ Trailer Traps Past Winners in Deadly New Puzzles

Sony has revealed the first trailer for Escape Room: Tournament of Champions. This is a sequel to 2019’s Escape Room, which turned out to be quite the hit for the studio. As is almost always the case in the world of horror, plans for a sequel were quickly hatched. Now, we have our first good look at the follow-up, which once again sees a group of strangers having to survive a series of deadly rooms. Only this time, we’re going to follow a group of people who have already had to survive a similar deadly game and escaped with their lives.